Local health systems are continuing to offer appointments for people to receive their COVID-19 vaccination in East Texas.
UT Health Henderson will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to qualifying members of the public from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Vaccines will be given by appointment only.
The vaccine sign-up is for healthcare workers, anyone over 50 years of age, or ages 18 and higher (who are considered high risk), and school or child care employees. Individuals who meet this criteria can make a first-dose appointment using this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/hendersonmoderna
Vaccines will be administered at UT Health Henderson at 300 Wilson St. in Henderson.
UT Health East Texas has also opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments to anyone over 16 years of age in Tyler. Appointments are available online or by calling 903-474-4VAC (4822).
Vaccines will be given by appointment only.
Appointments may be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut. New appointments will be added to the link as more vaccines arrive. The vaccine hotline over the phone is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccines will be administered at the UT Health North Campus in Tyler, located at 11937 U.S. Highway 271. Appointment time slots are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System COVID-19 Vaccination Hub also added 7,000 new appointments as eligibility opens to all adults in Texas.
As of noon Wednesday, there are 4,800 appointments available. Appointments are open to anyone over 16 years old. Appointments can be scheduled online at vaccinate.christushealth.org. Those in need of assistance or without internet access may schedule by calling 877-335-5746.
Those who schedule their appointment with Christus must arrive 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment, wear loose fitting clothing for ease in accessing the shoulder to administer the vaccine, and must wear a mask.
For both vaccine hubs, appointments will be required and no walk-ins will be accepted. There will be no cost for the vaccine, but people are asked to bring in their photo ID and insurance card to the appointment. During the appointment, residents will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which a second appointment will be scheduled.