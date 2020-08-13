The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler will receive more than $2 million in a grant allotment from the National Institutes of Health for convalescent plasma research to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Convalescent plasma is plasma received from recovered COVID-19 patients who have developed antibodies in their blood to fight off the virus.
UT Health Science Center Tyler faculty members, Dr. Julie Philley, UTHSCT pulmonologist and professor of medicine, and Dr. Megan Devine, UTHSCT pulmonologist and associate professor of medicine, are both principal investigators on the grant-funded research, along with Dr. Steven Idell, UTHSCT senior vice president for research and dean of the school of medical biological sciences.
“This study, supported by the NIH, will answer the questions if convalescent plasma helps prevent worsening lung symptoms—or death—in hospitalized COVID-19 patients,” Philley said in a release.
“This research can have a major impact on public health and may provide needed treatment to slow the spread of the virus,” Philley continued. “Supportive care is the mainstay for coronavirus disease and the related pneumonia that is caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 — SARS-CoV-2. While promising, the effectiveness of convalescent plasma in this disease still needs to be proven.”
She explained that human convalescent plasma is a promising treatment option for COVID-19 and could be rapidly available once there are enough people who have recovered and who donate plasma containing high titer anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing immunoglobulin.
The official title of the UTHSCT grant is “Convalescent Plasma to Limit Coronavirus-Associated Complications: A Randomized Blinded Phase 2 Study Comparing the Efficacy and Safety of Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Plasma to Placebo in COVID-19 hospitalized patients.”
UTHSCT’s allotment of over $2 million is part of an $8 million NIH grant that includes study sites in New York, Miami, Florida, and at UT Health Houston.
Enrollment begins next week, Philley said.
“This is a major impact study to rapidly identify one possible treatment for COVID-19 and the mortality associated with the disease,” said UTHSCT President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun. “We are one of just a few institutions asked to do detailed work on carefully selected convalescent plasma. The fact we are assembling a great team of academic physicians here in East Texas, in support of our new medical school, is allowing us to participate in this way.”
Patients who meet clinical criteria will receive the convalescent plasma. The doctors will then study patient responses to the plasma to understand if their ability to fight the virus is enhanced with improvement of clinical disease.
The antibodies in the convalescent plasma from recovered patients are injected into sick patients to treat existing COVID-19 infection with the hope that administration of the plasma will provide immediate protection from the disease.