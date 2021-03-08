A Tyler woman died Monday morning after a detached trailer struck her vehicle on Toll 49 in Smith County.
Steven Fredrick Elgin, 38, of Hughes Springs, was driving a 2004 Freightliner towing a food trailer was traveling south on Toll 49 when the trailer became detached from the truck and traveled into the north bound lane. The trailer struck a northbound 2005 Toyota Tundra that was driven by Kelly Michelle Hall, 49, of Tyler.
A 2019 Land Rover, also traveling north behind the Tundra, struck the back of the trailer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Hall was pronounced dead and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler, DPS said.
The driver of the Land Rover was identified as April Michelle Files, 42, of Houston. Files was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in stable condition. Elgin did not show to be injured, according to DPS.
The crash remains under investigation.