By receiving COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, Tyler and Smith County area first responders said their motivation was to lead by example.
Several law enforcement, fire and medical officials came to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler Wednesday afternoon to receive a vaccination after the hospital received another shipment of the Pfizer doses.
Dr. Mark Anderson, chief medical officer at Christus Health, said the first responders are the second tier of vaccine distribution after frontline health care workers.
He said since last week the hospital staff has been running clinics in its conference center to immunize those designated by the state as frontline health care providers.
"All of those individuals (first responders) are on the frontlines," Anderson said. "They don't have the opportunity to screen people who they see before they come in contact with them, and so it's very important they also receive this vaccine because we need them in our communities to be able to fight this."
Anderson said the hospital administration is grateful for the opportunity to vaccinate first responders.
He also noted the need to continue wearing masks, social distancing and staying at home when sick.
"We'll get through this working together, but give us a little time," Anderson said.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said he received the vaccine to both set an example and because he had COVID-19 for three and half weeks.
He called his experience with the virus "not pretty" and "miserable."
"I believe it's important to lead by example. We're not mandating the vaccine for sheriff's office employees at this time, but we're trying to lead by example and recommend highly they take the vaccine," Smith said. "We're not only responsible for ourselves, especially the younger personnel we have ..., it's not just about them it's about who they have given this virus to."
Smith added he didn't even feel the shot go into his arm.
Smith also warned against misinformation about the virus and vaccine that can be spread on Facebook.
Smith County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jeremy Thompson reiterated Smith's point of leading by example after he received the vaccine himself.
"I came to get the vaccine ... because I interact with other people not only at home but during the job," Thompson said. "I do recommend it because it's just like with the flu shot. People go every year to get vaccinated for the flu to avoid getting the flu or at least limit the chance of getting the flu."
Tyler Police Department Chief Jimmy Toler also received the shot on Wednesday and encouraged people to take the vaccine if possible.
"We knew it was coming," Toler said. "We didn't expect it to be this fast."
Tyler Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Frost said he and other first responders were fortunate and appreciative to get the vaccine.
He recommends everybody getting the vaccine when the time comes.
"With this vaccine, it's not only about protecting ourselves but it's about protecting the people that we serve," Frost said. "So by getting this vaccine, I'm gaining protection and that means the people around me are also going to be protected."
Frost said he also took the shot out of concern for his elderly father as Frost was afraid he could unintentionally spread the virus.
After he receives the secondary booster shot, Frost plans to visit his father and mother.
Frost said the fire department has taken multiple precautions to protect its personnel, such as personal protective equipment, cleaning and social distancing.
"I'm here to set the example. I'm so glad that we got this vaccine early," Frost said. "Vaccines are safe; it's proven. We've been getting vaccines ever since we were in grade school. I don't think the vaccine could have been available at a more opportune time."