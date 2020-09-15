In the third round of COVID-19 recovery grants, the city of Tyler received over $650,000 to help with the effects of the economic fallout related to the pandemic.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced that Tyler was among three East Texas cities that received nearly $1.4 million in federal grants from The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, according to the Cornyn's announcement.
“Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life, and that’s why it’s critical that we in Washington make sure they are protected,” Cornyn said. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make economic recovery in East Texas a high priority as we weather this deadly pandemic.”
Tyler received a total of $659,875, while Longview and Marshall received $552,105 and $153,973, respectively.