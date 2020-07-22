Last fall, avid reader 4-year-old Delaney Bailey became ecstatic every time she saw one of the Little Free Libraries during a walk around her Tyler neighborhood.
Her mom, Erin Bailey, promised Delaney when they moved into a house instead of an apartment she would build one for her. And thanks to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, Delaney’s wish came true.
Bailey, along with her boyfriend, Doug Dickerson, and friends, constructed a wooden, colorful library for Delaney in their Huntington Drive neighborhood. Since then, it’s become a hit among the neighborhood.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit that helps readers of all ages exchange millions of books to improve their access to literature and increase creativity, according to the organization’s website.
These book sharing service boxes can be found in several spots in Tyler, and the libraries can be located at littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap, including Bailey’s addition in her yard.
Delaney loves to watch people as they visit the pink, hand-crafted library to exchange books, Bailey said.
“She’s proud of it,” Bailey said. “We get excited when we see someone at our library. I let her pick out the stickers. She helped put the books in the library for me.”
She said both kids and their parents are going through the library to find their next read, and she’s received all positive feedback.
“It just makes me happy to finally be able to do this,” Bailey said. “It makes my daughter happy.”
Bailey said she’s been reading to Delaney since she was a baby. At bedtime, she hears about two or three stories per night.
“She loves that time of the day,” Bailey said. “She’s got an imagination that I’ve never seen from any other little kid.”
Bailey says reading books has helped Delaney learn how to behave and the importance of being herself. She loves books about dinosaurs the most, and her favorite book is, “Where the Wild Things Are.”
Delaney has also created homemade bookmarks for kids to use.
Bailey is working on finding comic books and coloring books to add to their library collection.
She also wants to add a dehumidifier bag to protect the literature from the summer heat.