A Tyler man, who is a registered sex offender, and his boyfriend have been indicted on child pornography charges.
Wesley Brogan, 46, was indicted Nov. 19 on charges of sex offender's duty to register annually, possession of child porn and possession with intent to promote child porn. His boyfriend, Justin Jackson, 35, of Tyler, was indicted on possession of child pornography.
Both of them were arrested in August. Jackson remains in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond, while Brogan remains jailed on bonds totaling $1.5 million.
According to an arrest affidavit, a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led Tyler police detectives to find Brogan. Through the investigation, officers learned he is a registered sex offender from Oklahoma City, Okla. and is on federal parole for possession of child porn and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police located Brogan's residence in Tyler and interviewed him. Brogan admitted to not following the sex offender registration requirements in Texas. Brogan told police he's looked at child porn for 20 years and that was the reason his Google account was locked down. He also told police he uses a messaging app on his phone to send the pornographic images, the affidavit stated.