Near the base of the Washington Monument at the National Mall in Washington D.C. sits over 660,000 white flags each representing the loss of an American’s life due to COVID-19.
One of those flags is for Tyler resident Patrick Odom, a man remembered for lighting up the room at local senior living facilities while playing guitar and singing the oldies.
Odom died Jan. 10 because of the virus. He was 72.
His wife, Kay Odom, and their daughter, Shawn Phelps, in January described him as someone who never met a stranger. They said he was full of life and always had smile.
The memorial installation, In America: Remember, began on Sept. 17 and runs through Sunday. On inamericaflags.org, people who have lost family or friends because of COVID-19 can submit the name of their loved one for a memorial flag to be planted. The flags can be viewed on the website to see each person represented and each memorial note.
Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, an artist from Maryland who created the installation, said the idea stemmed from a sense of empathy.
“In a traditional sense, this art can be interpreted as a memorial. In scientific terms, it is large-scale data visualization,” Brennan Firstenberg said. "In America: Remember, will provide a historic visual, reminding us for years to come that being an American means caring for all Americans. Our strength comes from the degree to which we stand side-by-side in the face of the challenges that lie ahead.”
Phelps said being a part of the flag memorial means so much to her and her family.
"By doing this these, volunteers made us feel that my dad was not just a number. He was a wonderful life taken too soon and loved so much," Phelps said. "It was really touching that this artist did this exhibit to honor all the people that passed with COVID and all the wonderful volunteers really touched us."
She found out about the flags through a Facebook group, COVID-19 Loss Support for Family & Friends, on Sept. 19.
She and her mom had hoped to see the flag in person, but they were ultimately unable to make it in time due to travel costs and time constraints.
"For all the people in our area who have lost loved ones, the COVID support group on Facebook is wonderful and that is where I found the link and was able to do the flag for my dad," Phelps said.
Odom's flag number is 131 out of the thousands with a message that reads, "Patrick Ray Odom taken too soon from this world ... performing on God's biggest stage now. We love and miss you so."
Phelps said her father was cremated because of COVID-19 precautions, and the family hasn't had a place to honor him. For them, the flag in Washington means a great deal.
"Even though we were not able to physically go to Washington due to it ending soon, just having this little white flag there with his name on it that we and others could see was somehow comforting to me," she said. "Seeing all the flags as far as you can see is really overwhelming. It's very moving knowing there are so many others that have gone through what my dad went through and families like us still going through loss and healing."
After eight months since Odom's passing, Phelps said the family is getting better day by day, but the loss is especially difficult for her mom.
"Trying to navigate life without your loved one is hard. My mom's a fighter and is doing well but we miss him every day," Phelps said. "We cannot thank the artist and volunteers enough for taking their time to do this exhibit. Every flag was someone like my dad, and they all deserve to be honored for their fight against this virus."