Tyler ISD told parents Wednesday that a person at Tyler Legacy High School tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a letter from the school district, this person was identified at the beginning of the school day and they were removed from the Tyler Legacy campus.
Due to safety guidelines, this person is under quarantine at home and will be off campus for a minimum of 10 days. They can only return with improving symptoms and if they are fever free for 24 hours, the district stated.
The letter did not state if the person was an employee or student.
Tyler ISD's announcement also said parents will be notified if their student had direct contact.