The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved a one-time incentive of $500 for fully vaccinated district employees on Monday.
To receive the $500 incentive, employees must complete a COVID-19 vaccination incentive form and submit proof of vaccination by November 1.
“I do have some concerns,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “I have a concern about the illness that’s out there right now (COVID-19), I have some concerns about the lack of vaccination rates we have here in Smith County amongst our adults, of which our teaching staff is made up.”
He said that the losses that have come with COVID-19 have been tragic. Many people have lost friends and loved ones and he wants to do what he can to prevent this.
Crawford said that he brought this incentive before the board to consider because he believes that having in person classes throughout the school year is important, but so is the safety of the staff and students.
When teachers and staff are able to show up to work it's appreciated by everyone, he said. The smiles he has seen on faces this first week back proves that everyone is happy that in person classes have resumed.
“We want to encourage Tyler ISD employees who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 to be vaccinated,” Crawford said. “Participation in the vaccine incentive is entirely voluntary and based on the employees’ personal preferences.”
Employees already vaccinated will also be able to take part in the vaccine incentive program.
Funds from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund — emergency COVID-19 relief money — will be used to pay for the incentive.
The board of trustees also discussed a resolution to provide extended emergency paid sick leave for district employees that are a part of the vaccination incentive stipend program.
After discussion, this item has been tabled for further consideration until a later date.