Tyler ISD parents have two choices for their children’s education in the upcoming school year, in-person instruction or digital remote learning.
On Thursday, the school district released its back-to-school plans, Return to Learn, for the fall. Parents can choose between the following instructional methods: In-School Learning or Learn@Home, the district’s digital education program.
Tyler ISD’s first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 19 for either learning pathway.
Parents and guardians should review and select the plan they want by submitting the district’s instructional declaration form by Aug. 5. If parents would like to switch their child’s learning method, they can enter a form at least 10 days before the next grading period, according to the district’s statement.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of students and staff as we prepare to Return to Learn,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Our District leadership team, in partnership with additional administrators and principals, have worked tirelessly to assess health and safety guidelines. Please remember that guidelines from TEA, local, state, and federal agencies are constantly evolving. Therefore, changes or updates to the Return to Learn Plan are subject to change at any time.”
For In-School Learning, students and teachers attend their classes in-person five days a week with additional safety measures from state and federal guidelines, according to the Tyler ISD plans.
Teachers will give face-to-face instruction, learning resources and support the use of the online learning management system, Canvas. Educators will also plan lessons that can be quickly transferable from an in-person to a digital setting in case of a temporary school closure.
Pre-Kindergarten through fifth graders will use instruction models specific to their campus. Sixth graders through high school seniors’ schedules will be based on course choices from last spring and the class availability.
Through Learn@Home, teachers will teach their students, who are using digital education, from their classroom or other district facilities. Learning resources, instruction and support will be available on Canvas.
Parents will serve as a “learning coach” for their child. Parents will also ensure students have access to school-issued devices, a place to complete school work and engage in virtual activities Monday through Friday, according to the plan.
“We will ensure open lines of communication between teachers, students, and parents as we work together to ensure each student is academically and socially-emotionally future ready,” the Return to Learn document reads.
Tyler ISD’s plan states curriculum will be the same for students using In-School Learning and Learn@Home instruction.
More details on the district’s Return to Learn Plan can be found at tylerisd.org/returntolearn. Within the plan, there are also health and safety protocols for campuses to follow during the school year.