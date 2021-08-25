The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday school districts across the state must now notify teachers, staff and students’ families of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms or extracurricular or after-school programs. As a result, Tyler ISD announced Tuesday it is launching an active COVID-19 dashboard.
“In a continued effort of transparency to our Tyler ISD families and staff and in line with guidance from the Texas Education Agency, we have updated the District’s Active COVID-19 Dashboard,” read a statement from Tyler ISD.
The district will be posting the current number of active student and staff COVID-19 cases by campus and grade, along with the date the district was notified.
Some cases may be posted twice, Tyler ISD said, since there are situations where students or staff may be on more than one campus. Dates on the page indicate positive COVID-19 cases that were reported to the district by the individual.
HIGH SCHOOLS
As of Tuesday, the district reported a sophomore’s active case at the Career and Technology Center. Data shows they were notified of the positive case Monday, totaling one positive diagnosis at the campus.
At Early College High School, Tyler ISD reported a junior and senior’s positive case reported Monday, and two staff’s positive cases, one reported Thursday and another reported last Tuesday for a total of four diagnosed from the campus.
Tyler High School shows 13 total positive cases, including two staff members who reported they tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15. One junior tested positive Thursday and a staff member tested positive Friday.
The district reported a positive diagnosis for one staff member on Thursday and three freshmen reported positive cases Friday, along with a senior. Another ninth grader notified the district of a positive COVID-19 test on Monday, along with a junior, a sophomore and one staff member.
There are seven positive diagnoses reported at Tyler Legacy High, including two staff members who reported the case on Wednesday, one freshman Thursday, two freshmen Monday, as well as a senior and a sophomore on Monday.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
Tyler ISD reported a total of four positive diagnoses at Boulter Middle School, where two seventh graders reported a positive diagnosis on Friday and two eighth graders reported a positive diagnosis on Monday.
One staff member reported a positive diagnosis on Monday at Hogg Middle School. One seventh grader has reported a positive diagnosis on Monday at Hubbard Middle School.
One seventh grader reported a positive diagnosis on Monday at Moore MST Magnet School.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
There is one positive diagnosis as of Tuesday at Austin Elementary School, where guardians of a second grader reported a positive diagnosis Thursday.
Four staff members have a positive diagnosis as of Tuesday at Bell Elementary School, where a staff member has reported a positive diagnosis Thursday, Friday, and two staff members on Sunday.
Two students at Birdwell Dual Language have reported a positive diagnosis on Monday, one fourth grader and one second grader.
There have been seven positive diagnoses at Bonner Elementary School as of Tuesday. One staff member reported a positive diagnosis on Aug. 16, another staff or cafeteria attendant reported a diagnosis last Tuesday, and another staff member on Wednesday. A fifth grader and second grader reported a positive diagnosis Friday, and a second grader and staff member Monday.
Boshears Center has seen two positive diagnoses, one staff member on Thursday and another Monday.
Data for Clarkston Elementary School shows one fifth grader reported a positive diagnosis Wednesday and a first grade student on Thursday.
Dixie Elementary School has seen three positive diagnoses, including a positive diagnosis of a staff member on Thursday and another on Friday, and one of a fourth grade student on Friday.
Douglass Elementary School has seen a total of two positive diagnoses as of Tuesday, including one of a staff member last Tuesday and one of a fifth grader on Monday.
Griffin Elementary School data shows one kindergarten student reported a positive disgnosis as of Friday, one staff member on Sunday and a fifth grade student on Monday.
Jack Elementary School has seen a total of five positive diagnoses, including one on Thursday reported by a fifth grade student, another on Thursday of a first grader, and another, including a pre-kindergarten student. One second grader has reported a positive diagnosis as of Sunday and one fourth grader has positive on Monday.
Data from Tyler ISD shows one positive diagnosis of a staff member as of Monday at Jones Elementary School. One staff member has reported a positive diagnosis at Orr Elementary as of Thursday.
Owens Elementary School shows six positive diagnoses as of Monday, including a staff’s positive diagnosis reported Aug. 15, a pre-kindergarten student’s diagnosis reported on Aug. 16, a staff member on Tuesday, and another staff member on Wednesday. One first grade student reported a positive diagnosis Monday and a second grader tested reported another positive diagnosis the same day.
At Rice Elementary School, one staff member reported a positive diagnosis Aug. 16, and one fourth grader also reported a positive diagnosis on Tuesday. On Friday, a staff member and a second grade student reported a positive diagnosis. Two staff members reported a positive diagnosis on Sunday.
As of Tuesday, there are no positive diagnoses at DAEP, RISE Academy, Caldwell Arts Academy, Peete Elementary School, Ramey Elementary School, Woods Elementary School and Three Lakes Middle School
“Please monitor your student for symptoms of COVID-19. Current guidelines and protocols allow students to continue attending classes on campus if they do not have symptoms. If your child develops a fever or other flu-like symptoms, please see a medical professional for further guidance,” said Tyler ISD in a statement.