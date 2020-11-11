The Tyler City Council tackled a jam-packed agenda on Wednesday morning as a new mayor and council members were sworn in, local health officials warned of rising COVID-19 cases and the dangers of “substantial community spread,” and a number of donations, repairs and improvement projects were approved.
Martin Heines, in one of his last acts as mayor, took a moment to wish new city leadership well around 9 a.m.
“Congratulations to all the winners,” Heines said.“Y’all are going to do an excellent job moving this community forward and I’m really proud that each of y’all decided to run for office … It’s just well worth the commitment that you make to this community. It will bring happiness to your heart.”
He then removed his placard from the bench and, with a smile, headed straight for the door.
As Mayor Don Warren, District 2 Councilman Broderick McGee, District 4 Councilman James Wynne, and District 6 Councilman Brad Curtis were sworn in, each individual was met with raucous applause from city officials and community members who had gathered for the event.
“Thank you for everybody’s perseverance,” Warren said once the oaths had concluded. “I’m glad we’re here where we are today.”
He thanked everyone, especially his wife, for supporting him throughout his campaign for mayor, but then shifted his focus to the bigger picture – the city, and all its citizens.
“This is about more than each of us individually,” Warren said. “It’s about our community and serving a city that we love and respect, so we hope that we can do things that make everybody proud and that the decisions we make are meant by the Lord and that we serve Him and serve the community.”
George Roberts, CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District, then presented an update on coronavirus cases in Smith and surrounding counties, recalling the day in early March when the first coronavirus cases were announced.
“Where are we now?,” Roberts said. “Unfortunately, the virus is still with us. We must continue to take these following measures in the days ahead if we’re going to be successful.”
Roberts advised community members to stay home, avoid large crowds, continue to wear masks and social distance, cover coughs and sneezes, and, finally, to get flu shots as the colder weather sets in.
“We’re moving into a more substantial and dangerous level of community spread in our community,” Roberts said. “...This is the first time I’ve come to you with substantial spread. We’re now in the red zone. We, as a community, we need to pay attention.”
He said that given current trends, the NET Health coverage area is on track to “add another 8,000 cases” by the year’s end, and that the community must continue to be vigilant in its efforts to stop the spread.
Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha also spoke briefly about herd immunity and the promising early reports regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” McGaha said. “There is hope embedded in all these numbers that show rates going up.”
He said initial doses of a vaccine might arrive in East Texas as early as the end of December, and that health officials are currently “developing phases, or priority populations, that can receive the vaccine.”
Current emphasis is on getting the first doses to frontline health care workers, he explained.
“We’re inching forward to that vaccine, and I do believe there’s a lot of hope in that,” McGaha said.
In other action on Wednesday, the city council:
• Awarded the bid for the construction of Phase II of Faulkner Skate Park to Evergreen Skateparks, LLC. for an amount not to exceed $350,000. The 10,500 square-foot skatepark concept features an expansive street terrain with ledges, rails, ramps and more. It will include all features requested by community leaders, including an easy-flow integrated with traditional street features, a lazy river-style skatepark in a circular shape and Jersey barriers. Once construction is completed, the city’s Faulkner Skate Park will have over 14,000 square feet of skating space. Nobel E. Young skate park is scheduled to be demolished once the construction of Faulkner Skate Park is completed.
• Approved two construction service contracts with Reynolds & Kay Ltd. for drainage improvement projects. The $374,597.50 Pabst and Bow Storm Sewer Repair Project includes the installation of a storm sewer line along Pabst Avenue from Valentine Street to the creek channel south of Willow Street. The $551,829 Flat Rock Drainage Improvement project will repair drainage infrastructure and address street settlement issues on Flat Rock Lane between Balsam Gap and Elk River Road.
• Unanimously voted to adopt a resolution authorizing the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to apply for a $1.5 million grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department with a 50% match of $750,000 from the city and $750,000 from TPWD. The city’s matching funds would come from Hotel Occupancy Tax funds and Half Cent Sales Tax Funds.
• Approved the donation of previous Fire Station No. 4, located at 309 W. Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard, to the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. The ECDC will use the location for its Texas African American Museum. “The city is excited to share in this opportunity with the ECDC,” said City Manager Edward Broussard. “The ECDC is a great organization in our community and they will have the opportunity to tell the story of impactful African Americans from East Texas. With the donation of this building, they will be able to expand their museum space.”