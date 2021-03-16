It's been nearly a year since Dwyane McAllister, of Flint, contracted COVID-19 on March 20 last year, which made him spend a week in the hospital.
Now, as the year anniversary of his diagnosis approaches, McAllister was one of many Tyler-area community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at St. Louis Baptist Church and St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Tyler.
The clinic at St. Louis Baptist is a partnership between Christus Trinity Clinic, the Northeast Texas Public Health District, Smith County and the church. A clinic at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church started with help from the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance and NET Health.
McAllister said he wanted to make sure his family, others around him and himself were protected from the spread of the virus.
He recalled getting sick after his workplace's last day of in-person working before going remote. His wife soon had to call the ambulance to get him to the hospital.
"It was probably the worst thing at the time," McAllister said. "I had a pounding headache I could not get rid of."
McAllister said he then began to feel shortness of breath in the hospital, and it was tough being away from his family.
"I don't want to experience that and I don't want anybody else to get it," he said. "I'm glad that they have a shot now that we can get back to some semblance of normal."
Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton was instrumental in getting the clinic at the St. Louis Baptist, while Nancy Rangel, Tyler HBA president, set up the St. Peter Claver.
Hampton said these areas will make it easier for Black and Hispanic community members to receive the vaccine comfortably.
"We wanted to get this out to the community. The whole point was to get the vaccine to the people," Hampton said. "It's easier to get them to take the shot (at a church), and they feel more comfortable with people they see every day."
Rangel said the St. Peter location has a lot of Hispanic members, and the church is well-known in Tyler.
"It really encourages the Latino and Hispanic communities to come out and get vaccinated," Rangel said. "We had 1,500 people or more that have come out to get pre-registered and taken some walk-ins."
The mobile clinic at the church gives people a chance for easier access to a vaccine.
"It gives a lot of people the ability to get the vaccine especially those that don't have the tech or internet access to place themselves on a waiting list," Rangel said.
For future clinics at St. Peter, Rangel said people can view the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance Facebook page or call her at 903-524-0544 for updates.
Annabel Sandoval, an ICU nurse in Christus Trinity Mother Frances COVID-19 unit, said the ICU was fairly full during the early days of COVID-19 in East Texas.
"Now, post initial COVID vaccination, we have seen the numbers significantly decrease in our unit," Sandoval said. "It's (getting the vaccine) someone's life you could be saving by doing so. Even if you don't agree with it yourself, try to think of someone who could be helping. It's as simple as making an appointment."
Ralph Caraway, senior pastor of St. Louis Baptist, said he and the attendees are grateful to NET Health and Christus for their efforts to provide the vaccine.
"It's such a great opportunity to offer to our community. We want a healthy community," Caraway said. "It's been a great response to the point where we've got a waiting list."
Caraway's church has also been involved in providing a place for people to receive free COVID-19 testing. When the pandemic began, he said the church membership wanted to be a catalyst to help the local community.
"We wanted to help the community as well as the church, and it's another way to serve the community," Caraway said. "We want to be open as often as we can to overcome the pandemic as a whole."
Caraway said the church clinic is expected to administer at least 300 doses per day.
Mona Gaw, associate chief nursing officer at Christus Mother Frances, said the St. Louis Baptist members called people that met COVID-19 vaccination criteria. The church provides the location, and Christus provides nurses and support staff.
Members of Black Nurses Rock and the Greater East Texas Black Nurses Association provide volunteer nurses to give the shots as well, she said.
"We want to provide as many opportunities for people to be vaccinated," Gaw said. "This is the mission of Christus Health to be able to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. And for me, providing vaccines allows us to fulfill our mission."
Gaw said the community COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be an ongoing effort for the next few months.
Sergio Gonzalez, of Tyler, went to St. Peter's clinic after he got off work on Tuesday. He heard about the clinic through a friend.
He felt “very good” about receiving his first shot.
Gonzalez, who is from Mexico, said his family members in Mexico has been able to get vaccinated yet. He added it's important to get vaccinated “to avoid more contagions and to be more freely out in public”
He said he wishes his whole family would get vaccinated. None of them live in Tyler right now. He will be getting the second dose soon and hopes people take the vaccine “to be more calm and less worried in public.”
Lee Warren and his wife, Daphne, of Larue, came to St. Louis Baptist to get the vaccine to feel more secure and "to do the right thing."
"The quicker we get vaccinated, the quicker we get back to normal," Warren said. "I feel like I've done my part."