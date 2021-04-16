Dr. Edward Robinson, North Tenneha Church of Christ minister, said Friday it's a great feeling to host a vaccine clinic and be a blessing in Tyler, especially in the north side of town.
On Friday, the North Tenneha Church of Christ, located at 1701 N. Tenneha Ave. in Tyler, began hosting a first-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The event continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"We hope that we can encourage more minorities, African Americans and other groups to trust the science," Robinson said. "That's what we hope to accomplish with doing this."
The clinic is open to anyone age 16 and older. People who want the vaccine can do so without an appointment during the walk-in clinic. A drive-thru option is also available for anyone who cannot walk into the church.
Shirley McKellar, District 3 Tyler city councilwoman, assisted in the effort to get the vaccines at the church and available to minority communities.
"Our primary goal was to make sure our vaccines were going to the Black and brown community," she said.
The vaccine clinic was led by the North East Texas Healthcare Task Force.
Dr. Richard Hackney, founder of the North East Texas Healthcare Task Force, said his group focuses on improving health care equity and giving community-wide access in rural and minority communities.
"I'm excited about what we're doing here and what's happening in East Texas," Hackney said.
The task force serves 38 counties in the North and East Texas area.
Hackney said some of the group's objectives include providing factual information about COVID-19, inform people about vaccination availability and efficiency, identify health care resources for communities of color, partner with colleges and universities to combat health care disparity and promote health care career opportunities for youth and young adults.
The clinic provided a pamphlet with COVID-19 and vaccine information to provide attendees with the most up-to-date knowledge, Hackney said.
Cayla Locke, 12, and her mom, Crystal, were at the church on Friday after Cayla battled COVID-19 last November. She was one of the first children in her age bracket to receive remdesivir for COVID-19, her mom said.
"Prior to her getting that, she was terribly ill. She had pneumonia in both lungs," Crystal Locke said. "I took her to the pediatrician; the pediatrician sent her straight to the emergency room."
She was transferred to a Dallas children's hospital and spent about a week there.
Cayla said she couldn't breathe, but her oxygen levels improved after the remdesivir treatment.
Crystal Locke said her daughter's battle with COVID-19 was a scary ordeal, and it motivated her to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, she's received her first dose of the vaccine.
"Once I witnessed what my baby went through, there was no way I wouldn't have gotten the vaccine," Crystal Locke said. "Once I can get her the vaccine, I'm going to get it for her because it was a scary time and you're helpless. All you have is hope and prayer, and so I don't want to risk that. It's not worth the risk. The vaccine far exceeds the risk of not getting the vaccine."
She encouraged people to do their research and take the vaccine that's best for them. She also asked people to pay attention to the guidelines for COVID-19 prevention.
Hackney said the research that went into the vaccine is amazing.
"In the future, we'll be able to answer more questions," he said. "We need to give credit to the researchers and allow them to continue."
He added that several community issues are connected to health care, and the church serving as a vaccine site helps provide easier access for minorities.
"The Black church is the foundation of our community," Hackney said. "The community relates to the Black pastor."
A second dose Pfizer COVID-19 clinic for those who received the first the church will be held at the same location from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 7 and May 8.
For more information about the clinic, call (903) 595-6442.