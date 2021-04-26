Two Tyler churches serving as COVID-19 vaccination sites are taking walk-ins Monday and Tuesday for those seeking their first dose.
The clinics are from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Tyler and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District is providing the first-dose Pfizer vaccines.
Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance President and CEO Nancy Rangel and Tyler Metro Chamber Board Chairman Derrick Choice are leading the church clinics.
George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said that as of 10 a.m. Monday, 138 vaccines were given to people, but they were accepting walk-ins.
Pre-registration for Tuesday at St. Louis Baptist Church was low as of Monday. Hampton said there is no need to pre-register to receive the vaccine either day.
“We want to get as many people vaccinated to help keep our community safe and healthy,” Hampton said.
In March and April, the churches hosted first-dose and second-dose clinics, where nearly 1,500 people were vaccinated.
Hampton thanked Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr., of St. Louis Baptist, and Father Luis Larrea, of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, for allowing their churches to be vaccination clinics.
She said they targeted the elderly and people with medical conditions living in underserved areas of Smith County.