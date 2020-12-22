In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, All Saints Episcopal School junior Ethan Fanous, 18, wanted to create an Eagle Scout project that could keep people safe and healthy.
With the help of the his troop membership, brothers and parents, he made 100 masks of all different sizes for the staff and people staying at the Salvation Army in Tyler.
On Monday afternoon, he dropped them off at the nonprofit headquarters in downtown Tyler to help those in need.
"During this time of crisis, I thought I don't want to make a bench or something people can sit on," Fanous said. "I want to make something people can feel safe and welcome."
With his pending approval, Fanous will soon become the fourth Eagle Scout in his family, following his three brothers reaching the milestone. He has been a part of the Boy Scouts Troop 356 for seven years based out of Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church in Tyler.
"It's exciting," he said. "It's more of a guess what the next person's going to do for their project, trying to figure out how to top each sibling."
Fanous said he made the masks for children, teenagers and adults to fit anyone who comes to the Salvation Army's shelter.
"My goal with the creation of these masks is to actually lessen or eventually eliminate the risk of contracting COVID and keep everyone safe," he said. "(It's) mainly to keep them where they don't have to worry about whether the masks are high-grade and will keep the virus away."
Tyler Salvation Army Capt. Jeremy S. Walker said he and the staff want to keep people safe and applauded Fanous for his generosity.
"We always want to keep everybody as safe as possible, and it's good to see a young person stepping up and thinking of others," Walker said. "So it's really heartwarming especially this time of year, but with this crazy pandemic that we're living in it'll get put to good use."
Walker said the Salvation Army staff will distribute the masks in the shelter for those who need them.
He added that the nonprofit has received different donations of personal protective equipment and masks this year.
"We've got a great community in Smith County, and they step up when there's a need," Walker said. "That's money we can spend on feeding somebody or housing somebody. We have to keep people in masks and keep up with social distancing and follow CDC guidelines and keep everything clean."
Fanous said Boy Scouts has taught him the value of respect and not taking anything for granted.
"The main thing it taught me is how to become a better leader and a leader in general," he said.
Because of COVID-19, the project had to go virtual because in-person meetings for the Boys Scouts troops are not allowed at this time.
"The main obstacle that has occurred is actually meeting physically in-person. So we changed that to virtual via Zoom," he said. "We would have tutorials and calls every now and then to communicate and help with the cloth and fabric."
He appreciated the help from both his troop membership and Troop 356 Scoutmaster Gordon George.
"They took it like champs," he said. "Everyone played a big part in this project and it came out fantastic."