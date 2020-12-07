Tyler and Longview hospitals could see hundreds of doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines as early as next week, based on information from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On Friday, DSHS submitted the first week's allocation plan for the COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the plan, 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties as early as the week of Dec. 14, pending approval of the vaccine's use in the United States.
Of the hospitals, DSHS plans to distribute at least nearly 1,000 doses each to hospitals in Longview and Tyler.
In Tyler, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital is set to get 975 doses, while the UT Health Science Center at Tyler will receive 3,900 doses. In Longview, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and Longview Regional Medical Center are each set to likely receive 975 doses each, DSHS reported.
The initial vaccine supply is limited and the first week of allocation is based on the number of health care workers who can be quickly vaccinated and the storage capacity at each site, according to DSHS.
The minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine is 975 does, which is what three of the Tyler and Longview hospitals will likely receive except UT Health Science Center at Tyler.
DSHS said more vaccines for other providers will be available in the coming weeks, along with the vaccine from Moderna once it is authorized.
The priority for the first allocation will be health care workers to protect those who are caring for COVID-19 patients.
The strategy for allocation was developed by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel and approved by DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt.
This panel, known as EVAP, is made up of 17 voting members, including Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha.
Allocation guidelines include protecting health care and frontline workers and vulnerable populations, mitigating health inequities (demographics, poverty, insurance, status and geography), using data-driven allocations, providing a balanced approach, considering access to urban and rural communities.
DSHS notes that the department sent out the first version of the Texas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, which gives a framework for allocation and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, to the CDC.
The plan has not been approved by the CDC yet, but DSHS said it will be updated based on CDC feedback.