Smith County saw two new COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday, a 39-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman, both from Tyler.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported 67 new confirmed cases, while recoveries rose by eight.
There are 697 active confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in Smith County, while there are 394 probable active cases, according to the health district.
There are also 2,930 confirmed recoveries and 349 probable recoveries, according to NET Health. There are 748 total probable cases.
The county has seen a total of 65 COVID-19-related deaths, including five deaths listing COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 106 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Sunday, which is up by six since Friday.
A total of 70 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Five detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Monday afternoon, there are 15 active cases of COVID-19, which is down by one since Friday. The website does not state if the people with COVID-19 are staff members or students.
Also on Monday, Big Sandy ISD announced the closure of all its campuses for after recent COVID-19 cases. The school will transition to remote-only learning until Oct. 5.
Other counties
Gregg County added 40 new virus cases on Monday for a total of 2,171 confirmed diagnoses.
Recoveries remained steady at 1,648, while the county's death toll rose to 39, according to NET Health.
Out of the 39 deaths, three are considered to be probable. The new deaths involve a 56-year-old, 67-year-old and 89-year-old, all from Longview.
Gregg County also has 254 probable cases and 145 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added nine new cases for a total of 932 confirmed total cases. Recoveries rose to 712 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 158 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County reported eight new cases for a total of 576. There are 84 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 451. Twelve people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s confirmed death toll rose to 26, and three people have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Wood County’s confirmed case count rose by 11 to 507 and its probable cases are at 63, NET Health reported.
The confirmed death toll rose by one to 16, while another death is deemed probable. The new death involves a 92-year-old woman from Mineola.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County rose by one to 390. There are seven probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Anderson County added nine new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 823. Confirmed recoveries remained at 371, the health district reported. There are 166 probable cases.
The county’s death toll remained at 16.
Out of the 16 COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, two list the virus as a probable cause of death. These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50 recoveries and three deaths. There are 18 probable cases and four probable recoveries, according to NET Health