Due to rising COVID-19 cases locally, the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler is temporarily closing its doors to the public.
"For the safety of our guests, staff and animals we have closed our doors to visitors for the time being due to the surge in COVID cases here in Texas," Emily Owen, managing director at Tiger Creek, said.
Owen said the decision hurts the sanctuary financially, but the staff feels it’s the right thing to do.
Brittani Fry, events and marketing director at Tiger Creek, said the closure will be in effect until COVID-19 numbers go back down.
The staff is still working while there is no public visitation, Fry said.
On Facebook, the sanctuary said the team of directors decided the closure is the safest thing to do for its animals.
"We look forward to welcoming guests again when cases decrease to a safer level," the Facebook post said.