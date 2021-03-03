The Texas Education Agency announced updates to their public health guidance and decided each school board has full authority to determine their local mask policy.
Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.
In their public health guidance, the agency states, “While it is not possible to eliminate all risk of furthering the spread of COVID-19, the current science suggests there are many steps schools can take to reduce the risks to students, teachers, staff, and their families significantly.”
The TEA recommends schools provide notice to parents and the general public, one week prior to the start of an on-campus activity, summarizing a plan they will be following to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
They also recommend to practice prevention by stay-at-home periods for those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus.
They also recommend social distancing between staff members. Visitors to schools must also be screened to determine if the visitors have COVID-19 symptoms or have been tested positive.
The TEA also recommends responding to test-confirmed cases in the school by notifying the local health department, staying consistent with school notifications and submitting a report to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Mitigation is also recommended by the TEA with operational considerations, such as having hand sanitizer, hand washing stations and including additional cleaning by janitorial staff. It is also recommended that schools should open windows or otherwise work to improve air flow by allowing outside air to circulate in the building.
In the guidance, the TEA stated schools can consider that every student, teacher or staff member wear a mask over the nose and mouth when inside a school building or school facility, and when not feasible, to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person.
According to the health guidance, the mask recommendation does not apply to any person younger than 10 years of age, except where a school system determines it is developmentally appropriate, any person with a medical condition or disability, any person consuming food or drink and any person exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors.