In an effort to repeal Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide mask mandate, State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, recently filed two bills that he says would "restore the separation of powers and conform the governor's authority to the Texas Constitution."
Schaefer's bills, House Bills 2097 and 2098, were introduced on Tuesday. In a message regarding the bills on his website, Schaefer called Abbott's mask order unconstitutional.
Last July, Abbott issued the order requiring mask in public settings along with fines of up to $250 for some violators.
"The Governor cannot create a crime, and then also enforce the crime. That is a clear violation of separation of powers," Schafer wrote. "No one person should ever have that power. The simple truth is that only the Legislature is constitutionally authorized to create, amend, or abolish criminal laws."
Schaefer said the section in the Texas Government Code that allows Abbott to implement a fine with the mask mandate is unconstitutional.
HB 2097 and 2098 would amend the government code to state that a governor or a local official may not issue an executive order, proclamation or regulation requiring a mask or personal protective equipment unless a lawmaking body creates a statute.
"There are strong opinions about masks. If a member of the Legislature believes that a mask-mandate with a criminal offense is necessary, then they, not the executive, will file a bill, have a public hearing, and listen to testimony," Schafer said. "The law making process will determine the outcome, and the public gets a voice. Texans deserve accountability from elected law-makers, and law-makers must be accountable to the Constitution."
Schaefer said there is a need for checks and balances regarding mask-related executive orders.
"If one branch of government has both the power to create and enforce a law, you have a king," he said.
If these bills receive two-thirds of all members in both the Texas House and Senate, the legislation would go into effect immediately.
If the bills don't get two-thirds but are approved, the laws would be place on Sept. 1 of this year.
According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott said on Thursday during a news conference an announcement regarding the removal of statewide orders like the mask mandate would be coming soon.
“We’re working right now on evaluating when we’re gonna be able to remove all statewide orders, and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon,” Abbott said.
The Tribune reported Abbott did not give a specific time frame for the statewide order removals.