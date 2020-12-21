Smith County along with 18 other East Texas area counties reached a high hospitalization threshold on Monday that means additional restrictions for businesses, such as capacity limitations for restaurants and bars.
The Piney Woods Trauma Service Area, also known as TSA G, reached its seventh consecutive day of having a COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceeding 15%.
This region includes 19 counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Based on one of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders, business restrictions occur when a trauma service area has seven consecutive days of the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeding 15%.
Under Abbott's order, businesses that were operating with up to 75% capacity must now operate with no more than 50% capacity. People are also not allowed to visit bars in an area with seven consecutive days of high hospitalizations, unless the establishment is allowed to use drive-thru, pickup and delivery activities.
Hospitals should also consider postponing elective procedures, according to Abbott's order. Hospitals don't have to stop elective surgeries as long as these procedures would not deplete hospital capacity needed for a COVID-19 response.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he is waiting for formal notification from the state.
The Texas Department of State Health Services' data shows Monday's capacity for the 19-county region as 15.94%. Since Dec. 15, this statistic has been over the 15% mark. The highest rate of hospitalization of this seven-day range was on Saturday with 16.73%.
Moran noted the need for people and businesses to continue safety measures to protect everyone from the coronavirus.
“The number one way to guard against the increasing spread of the coronavirus and to protect the community from additional restrictions from the state is to regulate our own behavior in a responsible way,” Moran said. “We should, as individuals, make the choices to wear a mask, avoid large crowds, keep our distance, wash our hands often and stay home if we feel sick. By doing this, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our community, and regain additional liberties and opportunities for ourselves and our businesses.”
A statement from the joint information center, which consists of Smith County, the city of Tyler and the Northeast Texas Public Health District, asked business owners to review Abbott's order GA-32 to determine if more restrictive guidelines will affect their establishment.
Questions about this order should go to the Office of the Governor, the Texas DSHS, or the appropriate section of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Based on the order, the heightened restrictions will not be removed unless TSA G goes seven consecutive days with a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 15% or less.