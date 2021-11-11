COVID-19 infections in Smith County are continuing on a downward trend.
Thursday’s report from the Northeast Texas Public Health District showed Smith County’s number of total active cases in the county dropped by more than 15% to 629. Additionally, community spread levels of COVID-19 have dropped nearly 6% since Monday, continuing the pandemic-low trend.
The community spread remains at the lowest level of “moderate” the county has seen, at 10.12.
Moderate community spread indicates sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for a rapid increase in cases and occurs when the county sees 10 to 35 new cases per day for seven consecutive days.
Smith County saw 80 new total cases Thursday, with 49 new confirmed cases and 31 new probable cases. There are now 629 total active cases within the county, as opposed to the 742 total active cases reported Monday in Smith County. At the beginning of the month, there were over 1,000 total active cases within the county.
Earlier this week, Smith County’s number of total new COVID-19 cases decreased by nearly 77% within a month. Throughout October, there were 1,913 new COVID-19 cases reported within the county compared to September, in which new cases totaled 8,351, according to NET Health data.
Minimal community spread occurs when there’s evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, case investigations underway and there is no evidence of exposure in large congregate settings and when the county sees zero to 10 new cases of the virus for seven consecutive days.
The level of community spread is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
According to NET Health, there were 81 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Thursday. The last time Smith County saw a similarly low local hospitalization rate was in August. Thursday’s data is 79% lower than the high hospitalization rate of 389, which was reached exactly two months ago in Tyler.
No Smith County jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Data gathered in Thursday’s report represents the past 72 hours, from noon Monday to noon Thursday.
On Thursday, there were 126 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, approximately 17 fewer than there were on Monday. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 53 of those are in ICUs and 38 patients are on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
In Smith County, 51.29% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 45.32% of people age 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state.
State data shows 83.70% of people 5 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Thursday, while 77.28% of that population had been fully vaccinated.
Other Counties
Gregg County had 215 confirmed active cases and 93 probable active cases Thursday. Confirmed recoveries were at 8,861, while there were 10,007 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Henderson County had 104 confirmed active cases and 64 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 6,199, and there were 3,318 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County had 96 confirmed active cases and 79 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 4,558, and 3,311 people had likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Anderson County had 39 confirmed active cases and 56 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 2,516, and probable recoveries were at 2,912, the health district reported.
Wood County had 74 confirmed active cases and 61 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County were at 3,416 with 2,898 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County had 10 confirmed active and 8 probable active diagnoses, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 718 with 769 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
As of Thursday, Wood County joined Rains, Gregg, Henderson and Anderson counties in having minimal spreads of the virus. Van Zandt and Smith are the only counties covered by NET Health that are seeing moderate community spread of the virus.