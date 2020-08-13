The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam in which someone is pretending to be sheriff's office lieutenant and requesting information from citizens.
A Smith County citizen received a phone call from the person claiming to be lieutenant asking for information before the sheriff's office takes legal action against him. The caller was very specific about the information, including the victim’s past arrest record, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said no one will be contacted randomly for personal identifying information over the phone. People should not provide a caller when personal information, like Social Security numbers, birth dates and driver’s license numbers, or credit and debit card numbers, bank routing numbers or account numbers over the phone.
"The only time this information should ever be provided over the phone is if the call was initiated by you and it is to a known agency, business or creditor," the sheriff's office statement said.
People receiving a call like this should hang up and call the sheriff's office at (903) 566-6600 or a local law enforcement agency.