Smith County saw a small increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday, while coronavirus-related deaths and recoveries remained the same.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the confirmed total to 2,978 cases, including 524 active cases and 2,412 confirmed recoveries.
Smith County's virus death count stayed at 46, which includes 42 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths, according to NET Health.
The county added six probable cases for a total of 392 probable diagnoses. Probable active cases are at 105, and there are 283 probable recoveries, the health district said.
Hospitalizations in Tyler continued to decrease on Friday with a new total of 126 East Texas patients receiving treatment.
NET Health categorizes COVID-19 reporting to include both probable and confirmed cases of the virus. This means that the number of total cases, active cases, new cases, recovered cases and deaths will now be separated into the two aforementioned categories.
Smith County Jail
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 21 inmates and 14 detention officers from the Smith County Jail had an active case of COVID-19 as of Friday.
One inmate, Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the TCJS that day.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
Other counties
On Friday, Gregg County saw its largest number of recoveries in a single day with 162 recoveries announced by the Gregg County Health Department.
Gregg County has 962 recoveries overall, and a cumulative case count of 1,865 after the health department recorded 15 new cases on Friday. Deaths remained at 35.
Van Zandt County added three new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 488. There are also 38 total probable cases, according to NET Health. The county's death toll remained steady with 18 confirmed virus deaths and two probable deaths.
Recoveries jumped by 98, bringing the confirmed count to 271 recovered people. Nine people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Wood County recorded one new confirmed case and one probable case. The county has 378 confirmed cases and 21 probable cases. The county has 294 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries. Wood County's death count remained at 14, NET Health reported.
Henderson County added 10 new confirmed cases and 14 probable ones. The county has 755 confirmed cases and 100 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries jumped by 195 for a total of 433. There are four probable recovered people. The confirmed death total stayed at 12, according to NET Health.
Anderson County reported eight new confirmed cases and three probable diagnoses. The county has 643 confirmed cases and 47 probable ones. There are 268 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries. Eleven Palestine residents have died due to COVID-19, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Cherokee County has 1,331 cumulative cases, including 1,131 recoveries and four deaths. The deaths are a Wells resident and three Rusk residents, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,978 confirmed cases, 2,295 are in Tyler, 197 in Lindale, 150 in Whitehouse, 126 in Flint, 54 in Bullard, 50 in Troup, 33 in Winona, 27 in Hideaway, 21 in Arp, eight in Mineola, six in Kilgore, five in Overton and five in Gladewater.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 550 cases
21-40, 1,039 cases
41-59, 744 cases
60-79, 507 cases
80 and over, 138 cases
Regarding gender, 1,375 are men and 1,603 are women.