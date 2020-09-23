While virus death tolls rose in other counties, Smith County's remained steady on Wednesday, though the county did see a small increase with 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Smith County's cumulative confirmed case count is now 3,724.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District recorded that recoveries were unchanged.
Confirmed recoveries stayed at 2,929. Probable recoveries remained at 349, the health district reported.
There are 734 active confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in Smith County, while there are 463 probable active cases, according to the health district. There are 818 total probable cases.
Out of the 67 COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County, six list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 94 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday, which is down by eight since Tuesday.
Sixty-nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Six detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 16 active cases of COVID-19, which is up by two since Tuesday. The website does not state if those infected are staff members or students.
Other counties
Anderson County reported three COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing its death total to 21, NET Health reported.
Out of the 21 COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
The county also added three new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 847. Confirmed recoveries rose to 390, while probable recoveries are at 35, the health district reported. There are 179 probable cases.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County added two COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing its overall death toll to 41.
Out of the 41 deaths, three are considered to be probable.
Gregg County also added seven new virus cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,200 confirmed diagnoses.
Recoveries rose by two to 1,650, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 436 probable cases and 145 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added one new case for a total of 947 confirmed total cases. Recoveries stayed at 712 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 161 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County reported three new cases for a total of 585. There are 90 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 451. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll stayed at 26, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Wood County added two COVID-19-related deaths, bringing its overall death toll to 19.
Out of the county's total death count, one death is deemed probable.
Wood County’s confirmed case count remained at 513 and its probable cases are at 70, NET Health reported.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County rose by 42 to a new total of 432. There are seven probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Rains County has 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 51 recoveries and three deaths. There are 19 probable cases and four probable recoveries, according to NET Health.