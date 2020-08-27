Smith County reported a small increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while deaths and recoveries remained steady.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District recorded 14 new confirmed virus cases in Smith County for a total of 3,172. The county also added eight probable diagnoses for cumulative count of 437.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 2,481 and probable recoveries stayed at 283, according to NET Health. There are 644 confirmed active cases and 150 probable active cases.
Virus-related deaths stayed at 51 on Thursday. Four of these deaths are considered to be probable, NET Health said.
On Thursday, the number of East Texans receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals decreased by 14 since Wednesday to a new total of 121.
A total of 181 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
As of Wednesday evening, 11 detention officers at the Smith County Jail had an active virus case, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
NET Health categorizes COVID-19 reporting to include both probable and confirmed cases of the virus. This means that the number of total cases, active cases, new cases, recovered cases and deaths will now be separated into the two aforementioned categories.
Other counties
Gregg County saw 99 newly confirmed COVID-19 recoveries for a new total of 1,248. The county saw a small rise of 15 new cases for a cumulative count of 1,952, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
The county’s death count from the virus remained at 36, the health department reported.
Henderson County added eight confirmed cases and one probable diagnosis. The county has 794 confirmed total cases and 112 probable cases, NET Health said. The county has 435 confirmed recoveries and four probable recoveries, the health district said. Deaths remained at 15.
Van Zandt County also added four confirmed cases for a total of 515 confirmed cases. There are 41 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 281. Ten people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported. The county's death toll stayed at 19 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
Wood County recorded one new confirmed case for a total of 395. There are also 27 probable cases. The county has 298 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries. Wood County’s death count remained at 14, NET Health reported.
Anderson County reported eight new confirmed cases and nine probable diagnoses. The county has 681 confirmed cases and 86 probable ones. Confirmed recoveries stayed at 303. There are six probable recoveries. Eleven Palestine residents have died due to COVID-19, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 59 confirmed cases and 13 probable ones. Confirmed recoveries are at 29, while there are two probable recoveries. There are three confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, according to NET Health.