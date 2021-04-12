As of Monday, Smith County reported two new COVID-19 related deaths since Thursday, bringing the virus death toll to 289.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 93 new confirmed and probable cases since Thursday, for a total of 19,788 in Smith County.
There are 11,509 confirmed cases and 8,279 probable cases within the county.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 10,834 confirmed recoveries and 7,818 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 474 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 373, NET Health reported.
Of the 289 deaths, 201 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 88 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 48 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,969 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,057 confirmed and 4,912 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,822, while there are 4,699 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,748 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,832 confirmed and 1,916 probable diagnoses, NET Health said. The death toll is at 110. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,649 and there are 1,827 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,140 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,582 confirmed and 1,558 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,450, and 1,480 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 69, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,293 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,971 confirmed and 1,322 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,851, and probable recoveries are at 1,250, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 79. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,368 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,951 confirmed and 1,417 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,821, and there are 1,360 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 785 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 397 confirmed and 388 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 377, and there are 377 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.