Smith County recorded the COVID-19 deaths of two Tyler women on Thursday, bringing the county's virus death toll to 56.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the two women, ages 58 and 65, died recently with a confirmed cause of COVID-19. The health district also reported 30 new cases for a cumulative confirmed count of 3,389, which is up from Wednesday's total of 3,359.
Out of the 52 virus related deaths in Smith County, four list COVID-19 as the probable cause of death.
Confirmed recoveries went down by one to a total of 2,627. Probable recoveries remained at 297. Overall, there are 710 confirmed active cases and 218 probable active diagnoses, according to NET Health.
A total of 122 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday, which is down by eight since Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 145 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Eight detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Henderson County reported one new COVID-19 death, a 90-year-old Chandler woman, bringing its death toll to 17, according to NET Health.
The county also added seven new cases for a confirmed total of 842. There are 127 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries are at 439, while there are four probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County recorded six diagnoses for cumulative count of 527. There are 51 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries stayed at 295. Ten people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county death toll stayed steady at 26, which includes three deaths listing COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Wood County reported six confirmed cases for a total of 418, NET Health reported. The death toll remained steady at 16.
Out of the 16 COVID-19 deaths, 15 are considered are confirmed, while one is deemed probable.
The county also has 34 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 346. There are still five probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Gregg County added 17 confirmed cases for cumulative count of 1,952. Confirmed recoveries decreased by one to 1,097, while the confirmed death toll remained at 33. The county also has 261 probable cases, 42 probable recoveries and one probable death, according to NET Health.
Anderson County reported 11 new confirmed virus cases for a total of 711. There are 109 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries stayed at 333, while there are six probable recoveries. Eleven residents are confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, while another death is considered probable, according to NET Health.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 29 recoveries and three deaths. There are 14 probable cases and two probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Cherokee County has 1,432 total virus cases including 1,242 recoveries and 10 deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.