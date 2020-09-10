Two Smith County residents died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s virus-related death total to 61, local health officials reported on Thursday.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced the confirmed COVID-19-related deaths of a 75-year-old Bullard woman and a 61-year-old Tyler man.
The health district reported 16 new confirmed cases on Thursday for a total of 3,471. There are also 579 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 2,829 and probable recoveries rose by one to 335.
Active confirmed cases are at 586 and probable active cases are at 239.
Out of the 61 virus-related deaths in Smith County, five of the deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 127 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday, which is down by four since Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 146 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Four detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Gregg County recorded one new COVID-19-related death, an 89-year-old Longview man, on Thursday, bringing its death count to 36.
The county also saw two confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 1,999. Confirmed recoveries remained at 1,290, NET Health said.
Out of the 36 deaths, one is considered to be probable. Gregg County also has 297 probable cases and 58 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County has 885 confirmed total cases, 708 recoveries and 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 145 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 539 confirmed cases and 57 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 446. Eleven people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s confirmed death toll stayed steady at 23, and three people have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Wood County’s confirmed case count is at 451 and its probable cases are at 46, NET Health reported. The confirmed death toll remained steady at 15, while another death is deemed probable.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County total 384. There are six probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Anderson County reported a total of 766 confirmed cases and 130 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 336, while there are 12 probable recoveries. Eleven residents are confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, while another death is considered probable, according to NET Health.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50 recoveries and three deaths. There are 16 probable cases and three probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Cherokee County has 1,459 total virus cases including 1,426 recoveries and 11 deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.