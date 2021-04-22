As of Thursday, Smith County reported two new COVID-19-related death since Monday, bringing the virus death toll to 293.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Thursday shows 97 new confirmed and probable cases since Monday, for a total of 22,023 in Smith County.
There are 11,648 confirmed cases and 8,375 probable cases within the county.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,024 confirmed recoveries and 7,952 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 419 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 335, NET Health reported.
Of the 291 deaths, 205 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 88 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 56 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,038 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,081 confirmed and 4,957 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,891, while there are 4,758 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,811 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,879 confirmed and 1,932 probable diagnoses, NET Health said. The death toll is at 111. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,692 and there are 1,858 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,224 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,632 confirmed and 1,592 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,492, and 1,505 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 69, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,329 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,990 confirmed and 1,339 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,878, and probable recoveries are at 1,265, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 80. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,393 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,963 confirmed and 1,430 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,855, and there are 1,374 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 790 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 399 confirmed and 391 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 384, and there are 382 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.