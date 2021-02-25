As of Wednesday, Smith County recorded two COVID-19 related deaths since Monday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 272.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Wednesday shows 18,742 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
There are 10,902 confirmed cases and 7,840 probable within the county.
Of the 272 deaths, 193 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 79 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 7,109 confirmed recoveries and 5,334 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 3,600 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,427, NET Health reported.
A total of 127 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,638 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,876 confirmed and 4,762 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 4,231, while there are 2,874 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 192, which includes 106 confirmed deaths and 86 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,528 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,698 confirmed and 1,830 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 98. Eighteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,364 and there are 1,177 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,944 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,473 confirmed and 1,471 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,480, and 971 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 66, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,140 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,894 confirmed and 1,246 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,499, and probable recoveries are at 802, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 73. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,218 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,860 confirmed and 1,358 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,162, and there are 880 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 80. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 753 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 381 confirmed and 372 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 264, and there are 257 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 11. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.