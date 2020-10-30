Smith County recorded three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 64 new cases, bringing its confirmed case count to 4,633, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Confirmed recoveries rose to 3,574.
Total deaths are now at 88, with 14 listing COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
Active confirmed cases are at 985.
The county has 2,052 probable cases in total and 719 probable recoveries.
A total of 151 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
Nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Thursday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County recorded nine new cases for a confirmed count of 664, while there are 235 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 583. There are 76 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 27. Three of those deaths are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Henderson County’s confirmed case count rose by 15 to 1,332, NET Health said.
Henderson County’s death toll rose to 29. One of these deaths lists COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Recoveries remained at 828. There are 392 probable diagnoses and five probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Anderson County added five new confirmed cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 875, while probable recoveries are now at 196, the health district reported. There are 343 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 25. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County has 22 new confirmed virus cases, with a total of 2,612. The county’s death toll stayed at 50. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 2,207, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 919 probable cases and 429 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Van Zandt County’s case count increased by five to a total of 719. There are 247 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Fourteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll rose to 30, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Rains County has 97 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 69 recoveries and three deaths. There are 70 probable cases and 28 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.