Smith County reports three COVID-19 related deaths since Monday

As of Thursday, Smith County has seen three new COVID-19 related deaths since Monday, bringing the virus death toll to 283.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Thursday shows 87 new confirmed and probable cases since Monday for a total of 19,453 in Smith County.
There are 11,316 confirmed cases and 8,137 probable cases within the county.
There are 10,284 confirmed recoveries and 7,447 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 834 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 605, NET Health reported.
Of the 283 deaths, 198 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 85 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 51 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,872 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,017 confirmed and 4,855 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,621, while there are 4,497 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,694 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,804 confirmed and 1,890 probable diagnoses, NET Health said. The death toll is at 110. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,432 and there are 1,670 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,078 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,548 confirmed and 1,530 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,287, and 1,383 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 68, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,244 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,957 confirmed and 1,287 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,797, and probable recoveries are at 1,206, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 76. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,336 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,933 confirmed and 1,403 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,726, and there are 1,270 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 81. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 782 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 394 confirmed and 388 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 355, and there are 356 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.