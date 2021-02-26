Smith County saw 2,625 newly confirmed COVID-19 recoveries reported on Friday, bringing the confirmed active case count to 1,035.
Also as of Friday, Smith County recorded one COVID-19 related death since Wednesday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 273.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Friday shows 92 new confirmed and probable cases since Wednesday for a total of 18,830 in Smith County.
There are 10,963 confirmed cases and 7,867 probable within the county.
Of the 273 deaths, 194 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 79 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 9,734 confirmed recoveries and 7,154 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 1,035 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 634, NET Health reported.
A total of 118 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Friday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Friday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,669 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,899 confirmed and 4,770 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,385, while there are 4,262 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 193, which includes 106 confirmed deaths and 87 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,548 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,710 confirmed and 1,838 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 98. Eighteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,271 and there are 1,543 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,967 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,485 confirmed and 1,482 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,130, and 1,323 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 66, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,150 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,899 confirmed and 1,251 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,751, and probable recoveries are at 1,147, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 73. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,239 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,874 confirmed and 1,365 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,618, and there are 1,200 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 80. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 761 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 384 confirmed and 377 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 334, and there are 342 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 11. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.