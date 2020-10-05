Smith County's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 29 on Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative count to 3,928. One new confirmed COVID-19 death was also recorded.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported that active cases are now at 847, while recoveries remained at 3,019, the health district said. There are 748 probable active cases and 1,138 probable cases in total. There are also 383 probable recoveries.
Out of the 69 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 146 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
The updated number of detention officers with COVID-19, typically reported through the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, was unavailable as of press time.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Monday afternoon, there are 29 active cases of COVID-19, which remained steady over the weekend. The website does not state if those infected are staff members or students.
Other counties
Wood County's confirmed case count rose by nine to a total of 553 and its probable cases are at 89, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 472. There are 41 probable recoveries.
Virus-related deaths remained at 22 on Monday, with one of those classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Gregg County added 15 new virus cases on Monday for a total of 2,314 confirmed diagnoses. The county’s death toll rose to 43. Out of the deaths, five are considered to be probable.
Recoveries rose to 1,782, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 537 probable cases and 192 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added 16 new cases for a total of 1,038 confirmed cases. Recoveries remained at 763 and there are 20 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 204 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total confirmed case count rose by five to 604. There are 123 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 494. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll stayed at 26, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added eight new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 905.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 483, while probable recoveries are at 55, the health district reported. There are 206 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 21. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 recoveries and three deaths. There are 34 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.