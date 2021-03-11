As of Wednesday, Smith County reported one COVID-19 related death since Monday, bringing the county’s overall death toll at 279.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Wednesday shows 51 new confirmed and probable cases since Monday for a total of 19,079 in Smith County.
There are 11,106 confirmed cases and 7,973 probable within the county.
Of the 279 deaths, 196 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 83 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 9,826 confirmed recoveries and 7,230 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 1,084 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 660, NET Health reported.
A total of 76 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,761 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,946 confirmed and 4,815 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,409, while there are 4,285 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,622 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,759 confirmed and 1,863 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 103. Twenty-one of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,299 and there are 1,562 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,028 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,521 confirmed and 1,507 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,152, and 1,337 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 67, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,194 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,921 confirmed and 1,273 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,759, and probable recoveries are at 1,163, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 75. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,282 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,900 confirmed and 1,382 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,639, and there are 1,213 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 80. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 771 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 389 confirmed and 382 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 339, and there are 345 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.