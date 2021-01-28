As of this Thursday, Smith County recorded five COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 250.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Thursday shows 17,205 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
There are 9,931 confirmed cases and 7,274 probable within the county.
Of the 250 deaths, 171 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 79 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 6,480 confirmed recoveries and 4,405 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 3,280 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,790, NET Health reported.
A total of 220 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Two Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, three detention officers have tested positive for COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 9,627 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,408 confirmed and 4,219 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,656, while there are 2,212 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 170, which includes 93 confirmed deaths and 77 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 4,890 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,354 confirmed and 1,536 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 88. Sixteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,988, and there are 928 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,478 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,151 confirmed and 1,327 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,319, and 796 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 63, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,981 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,811 confirmed and 1,170 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,330, and probable recoveries are at 678, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 72. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,889 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,683 confirmed and 1,206 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,042, and there are 730 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 74. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 683 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 340 confirmed and 343 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 213, and there are 202 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 10. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.