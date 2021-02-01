As of Monday, Smith County recorded five COVID-19 related deaths since Thursday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 255.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 17,552 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
There are 10,191 confirmed cases and 7,361 probable within the county.
Of the 255 deaths, 176 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 79 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 6,706 confirmed recoveries and 4,648 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 3,309 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,634, NET Health reported.
A total of 208 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Two Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, three detention officers have tested positive for COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 9,839 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,485 confirmed and 4,354 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,839, while there are 2,347 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 172, which includes 94 confirmed deaths and 78 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 4,990 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,428 confirmed and 1,532 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 88. Sixteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,137, and there are 990 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,603 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,247 confirmed and 1,356 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,386, and 851 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 64, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,016 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,838 confirmed and 1,178 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,410, and probable recoveries are at 705, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 72. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,958 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,731 confirmed and 1,227 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,064, and there are 758 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 74. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 695 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 349 confirmed and 346 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 227, and there are 209 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 10. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.