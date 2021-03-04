As of Thursday, Smith County reported five COVID-19 related deaths since Monday, bringing the county’s overall death toll at 278.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Thursday shows 49 new confirmed and probable cases since Friday for a total of 18,895 in Smith County.
There are 11,030 confirmed cases and 7,913 probable within the county.
Of the 278 deaths, 196 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 82 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 9,736 confirmed recoveries and 7,154 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 1,098 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 678, NET Health reported.
A total of 83 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,710 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,921 confirmed and 4,789 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,386, while there are 4,266 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 194, which includes 106 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,579 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,732 confirmed and 1,847 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 101. Nineteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,271 and there are 1,544 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,001 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,505 confirmed and 1,496 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,130, and 1,323 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 66, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,174 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,906 confirmed and 1,268 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,751, and probable recoveries are at 1,147, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 73. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,267 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,886 confirmed and 1,381 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,619, and there are 1,200 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 80. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 763 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 386 confirmed and 377 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 333, and there are 343 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.