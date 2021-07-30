Smith County added 845 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, along with one new death, as of Thursday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data shows a total of 22,315 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 13,182 confirmed cases and 8,990 probable cases within the county.
There are 12,409 confirmed recoveries and 8,610 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 562 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 312, NET Health reported.
Of the 301 deaths, 211 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 90 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
In Smith County, 45.13% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 39.42% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 77.86% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 71.51% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
A total of 107 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Seventy-one Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 12,096 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,564 confirmed and 5,532 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,187, while there are 5,122 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 203, which includes 111 confirmed deaths and 92 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 6,396 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,265 confirmed and 2,131 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 118. Twenty-five of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,994 and there are 2,024 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,843 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,956 confirmed and 1,887 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,720, and 1,712 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 73, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,682 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,155 confirmed and 1,527 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,068, and probable recoveries are at 1,446, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 83. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,741 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,172 confirmed and 1,569 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,980, and there are 1,471 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 84. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 897 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 461 confirmed and 426 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 417, and there are 398 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 14. Out of the total deaths, four are deemed as probable.