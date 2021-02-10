As of Wednesday, Smith County recorded three COVID-19 related deaths since Monday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 263.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 18,229 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
There are 10,611 confirmed cases and 7,618 probable within the county.
Of the 263 deaths, 184 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 79 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 6,953 confirmed recoveries and 4,989 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 3,474 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,550, NET Health reported.
A total of 172 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
One Smith County Jail inmate has an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, two detention officers have tested positive for COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,384 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,761 confirmed and 4,623 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 4,040, while there are 2,569 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 182, which includes 99 confirmed deaths and 83 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,300 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,579 confirmed and 1,721 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 94. Eighteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,245 and there are 1,080 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,793 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,374 confirmed and 1,419 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,442, and 919 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 66, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,103 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,870 confirmed and 1,233 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,445, and probable recoveries are at 747, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 72. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,121 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,808 confirmed and 1,313 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,137, and there are 802 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 77. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 734 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 370 confirmed and 364 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 250, and there are 235 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 10. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.