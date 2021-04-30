Smith County reports 71 new COVID-19 related cases since Monday

As of Thursday, Smith County reported no new COVID-19-related deaths since Monday, keeping the virus death toll at 293.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Thursday shows 71 new confirmed and probable cases since Monday, for a total of 20,149 in Smith County.
There are 11,737 confirmed cases and 8,412 probable cases within the county.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,137 confirmed recoveries and 8,053 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 395 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 271, NET Health reported.
Of the 293 deaths, 205 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 88 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 60 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,098 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,108 confirmed and 4,990 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,919, while there are 4,779 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,839 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,896 confirmed and 1,943 probable diagnoses, NET Health said. The death toll is at 111. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,713 and there are 1,866 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,268 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,653 confirmed and 1,615 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,513, and 1,528 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 69, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,377 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,018 confirmed and 1,359 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,891, and probable recoveries are at 1,272, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 80. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,420 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,978 confirmed and 1,442 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,869, and there are 1,386 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 797 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 405 confirmed and 392 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 385, and there are 385 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.