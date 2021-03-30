Smith County reports 70 new COVID-19 related cases since Thursday

As of Monday, Smith County has no new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday, keeping the virus death toll to 283.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 70 new confirmed and probable cases since March 25, for a total of 19,523 in Smith County.
There are 11,360 confirmed cases and 8,163 probable cases within the county.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 10,643 confirmed recoveries and 7,683 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 519 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 395, NET Health reported.
Of the 283 deaths, 198 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 85 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 42 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,891 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,026 confirmed and 4,865 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,755, while there are 4,653 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,698 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,805 confirmed and 1,893 probable diagnoses, NET Health said. The death toll is at 110. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,584 and there are 1,784 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,111 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,568 confirmed and 1,543 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,406, and 1,443 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 68, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,255 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,959 confirmed and 1,296 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,829, and probable recoveries are at 1,224, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 77. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,338 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,934 confirmed and 1,404 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,780, and there are 1,330 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 81. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 783 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 395 confirmed and 388 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 372, and there are 367 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.