As of Wednesday, Smith County has seen one new COVID-19 related death since Monday, bringing the virus death toll to 280.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Wednesday shows 63 new confirmed and probable cases since Monday for a total of 19,248 in Smith County.
There are 11,197 confirmed cases and 8,051 probable cases within the county.
There are 10,280 confirmed recoveries and 7,447 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 720 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 521, NET Health reported.
Of the 280 deaths, 197 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 83 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 63 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday.
There are no Smith County Jail inmates with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,814 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,980 confirmed and 4,834 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,621, while there are 4,498 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,660 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,780 confirmed and 1,880 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 108. Twenty-two of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,432 and there are 1,669 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,057 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,537 confirmed and 1,520 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,287, and 1,383 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 68, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,206 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,926 confirmed and 1,280 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,797, and probable recoveries are at 1,206, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 75. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,308 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,918 confirmed and 1,390 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,726, and there are 1,271 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 81. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 778 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 393 confirmed and 385 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 355, and there are 356 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.