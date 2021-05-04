Smith County reports 56 new COVID-19 related cases, one death since Thursday

As of Monday, Smith County reported one new COVID-19-related death since Thursday, bringing the virus death toll at 294.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 56 new confirmed and probable cases since last Thursday, for a total of 20,205 in Smith County.
There are 11,775 confirmed cases and 8,430 probable cases within the county.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,137 confirmed recoveries and 8,053 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 432 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 289, NET Health reported.
Of the 294 deaths, 206 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 88 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 48 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
There are two Smith County Jail inmates with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there are two detention officers that are COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,120 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,123 confirmed and 4,997 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,919, while there are 4,779 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,864 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,912 confirmed and 1,952 probable diagnoses, NET Health said. The death toll is at 111. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,713 and there are 1,866 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,296 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,666 confirmed and 1,630 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,513, and 1,528 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 69, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,387 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,022 confirmed and 1,365 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,891, and probable recoveries are at 1,272, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 80. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,424 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,980 confirmed and 1,444 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,869, and there are 1,386 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 798 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 406 confirmed and 392 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 385, and there are 385 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.