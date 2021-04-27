Smith County reports 55 new COVID-19 related cases

As of Monday, Smith County reported no new COVID-19-related deaths since last Thursday, keeping the virus death toll at 293.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 55 new confirmed and probable cases since last Thursday, for a total of 20,078 in Smith County.
There are 11,691 confirmed cases and 8,387 probable cases within the county.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,025 confirmed recoveries and 7,952 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 461 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 347, NET Health reported.
Of the 293 deaths, 205 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 88 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 59 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,066 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,099 confirmed and 4,967 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,891, while there are 4,758 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,818 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,885 confirmed and 1,933 probable diagnoses, NET Health said. The death toll is at 111. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,693 and there are 1,858 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,238 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,641 confirmed and 1,597 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,492, and 1,505 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 69, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 4,238 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,641 confirmed and 1,597 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,492, and probable recoveries are at 1,505, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 69. Out of the total deaths, 14 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,405 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,972 confirmed and 1,433 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,855, and there are 1,374 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 796 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 405 confirmed and 391 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 384, and there are 382 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.