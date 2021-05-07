As of Thursday, Smith County reported two new COVID-19-related deaths since Monday, bringing the virus death toll at 296.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Thursday shows 47 new confirmed and probable cases since Monday, for a total of 20,252 in Smith County.
There are 11,796 confirmed cases and 8,456 probable cases within the county.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,246 confirmed recoveries and 8,117 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 343 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 250, NET Health reported.
Of the 294 deaths, 207 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 89 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 61 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
There are two Smith County Jail inmates with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there are two detention officers that are COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,157 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,137 confirmed and 5,020 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,942, while there are 4,815 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,894 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,927 confirmed and 1,967 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 112. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,737 and there are 1,879 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,314 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,678 confirmed and 1,636 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,532, and 1,542 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 70, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,440 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,052 confirmed and 1,388 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,898, and probable recoveries are at 1,298, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 80. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,433 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,986 confirmed and 1,447 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,883, and there are 1,397 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 801 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 406 confirmed and 395 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 387, and there are 386 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.