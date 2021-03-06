Smith County reports 45 new confirmed COVID-19 probable and confirmed cases since Friday

As of Friday, Smith County reported no COVID-19 related deaths since Thursday, keeping the county’s overall death toll at 278.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Friday shows 45 new confirmed and probable cases since Thursday for a total of 18,988 in Smith County.
There are 11,056 confirmed cases and 7,932 probable within the county.
Of the 278 deaths, 196 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 82 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 9,825 confirmed recoveries and 7,231 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 1,035 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 619, NET Health reported.
A total of 77 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Friday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Friday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,731 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,933 confirmed and 4,789 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,408, while there are 4,286 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,603 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,745 confirmed and 1,858 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 102. Twenty of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,299 and there are 1,562 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,010 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,512 confirmed and 1,498 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,152, and 1,337 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 66, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,179 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,912 confirmed and 1,267 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,757, and probable recoveries are at 1,163, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 75. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,275 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,892 confirmed and 1,383 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,639, and there are 1,213 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 80. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 769 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 389 confirmed and 380 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 339, and there are 345 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.